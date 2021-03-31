ContentBox Hits Market Capitalization of $5.30 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $395,866.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.14 or 0.00509690 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001992 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

