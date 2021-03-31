Contentos Price Hits $0.0417 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Contentos has a market cap of $123.25 million and approximately $19.69 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Contentos has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.08 or 0.00629859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00026657 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,955,442,856 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.