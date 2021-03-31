ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issues Earnings Results

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Separately, Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

