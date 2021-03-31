ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s current price.

CFRX has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. WBB Securities assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ CFRX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,188. The company has a market capitalization of $175.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 77.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

