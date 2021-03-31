Contrasting Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

This table compares Eversource Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 13.57% 8.88% 2.83% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

76.8% of Eversource Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eversource Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $8.53 billion 3.47 $909.05 million $3.45 25.03 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eversource Energy and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 2 6 4 0 2.17 Brookfield Renewable 0 2 0 0 2.00

Eversource Energy currently has a consensus price target of $89.58, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Eversource Energy.

Dividends

Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eversource Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Eversource Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers. The Electric Transmission segment owns and maintains transmission facilities through CL&P, NSTAR Electric, PSNH, and WMECO. The Water Distribution segments operates three separate regulated water utilities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Natural Gas Distribution segment transmits and distributes natural gas to retail customers. The company was founded on July 1, 1966 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.