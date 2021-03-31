Convatec Group Plc Announces Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3319 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Convatec Group has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

