Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. Approximately 854,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

