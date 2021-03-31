Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,295,000 after purchasing an additional 279,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,878,000 after purchasing an additional 246,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,012 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,549 over the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

