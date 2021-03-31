Coreto Hits One Day Trading Volume of $557,489.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Coreto has traded 223.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $557,489.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00062555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00325174 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.98 or 0.00830382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00086452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.