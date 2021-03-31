CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%.

CRMD stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $288.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.71.

CRMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

