Cornichon Price Reaches $0.0987 on Exchanges (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 40% against the dollar. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $3,204.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon token can currently be bought for $0.0987 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 490,368.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00062107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.00323135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.83 or 0.00812117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00082618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Cornichon’s total supply is 18,586,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,343,889 tokens. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

