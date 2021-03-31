Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Update

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 553,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:CAAP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 984,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,712. Corporación América Airports has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $785.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

