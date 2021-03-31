Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 1,386 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $147,123.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,544,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,649,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $678,213.90.

On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,467,841.36.

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $418,423.75.

On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $437,531.22.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $111.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,205,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CorVel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

