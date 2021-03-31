Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,751 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Corteva worth $86,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after acquiring an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. 10,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

