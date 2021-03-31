CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Gap Down to $104.65

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.65, but opened at $102.00. CorVel shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $377,172.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,397,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $109,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,248 shares of company stock worth $11,076,176. Insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CorVel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CorVel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CorVel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.