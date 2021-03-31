Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.95

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 52.95 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 64.17 ($0.84). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 57.70 ($0.75), with a volume of 906,286 shares changing hands.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.95. The company has a market cap of £158.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57.

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

