Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lowered by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.5% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,079,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,396,000 after acquiring an additional 39,021 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.56. 108,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,689. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.90 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.