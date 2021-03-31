Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

COST stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $280.90 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

