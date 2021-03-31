Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.13. 58,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,689. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.90 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

