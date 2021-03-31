County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for County Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ICBK opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 million, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.