COVER Protocol Price Tops $570.14 (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $570.14 or 0.00968537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVER Protocol has a market cap of $34.56 million and $2.51 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COVER Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 519,063.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.00292389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.87 or 0.00898417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031777 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,625 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

