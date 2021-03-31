Covesting (COV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.46 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $199,284.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covesting Profile

Covesting (COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

