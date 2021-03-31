CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.16

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.16 and last traded at $73.97, with a volume of 1953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $565.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

