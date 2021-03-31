Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after buying an additional 38,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Crane by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 179,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 627,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after buying an additional 51,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Crane stock opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 248.74 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

