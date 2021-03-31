CRDT (CRDT) Market Capitalization Tops $189,442.61

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, CRDT has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One CRDT token can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. CRDT has a market capitalization of $189,442.61 and $212,037.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 454,034.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00306499 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $523.70 or 0.00884232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00079170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030870 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,347,467 tokens. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io

CRDT Token Trading

