Cream Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. Cream has a total market capitalization of $53,438.66 and $10.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,175.41 or 0.99900636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00032227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.72 or 0.00306788 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.00388671 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.18 or 0.00722863 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00106147 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

