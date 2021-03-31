Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,631,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 175,185 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 298,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE GWB opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

