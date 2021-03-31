Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,185 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.92 million. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

