Credit Suisse AG Buys 35,696 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Primo Water worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

