Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 133,848 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 103.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $173,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

