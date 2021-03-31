Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Monro worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $308,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monro stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $71.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

