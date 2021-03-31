Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.39% of SpartanNash worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $15,339,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

