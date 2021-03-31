Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 163.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Stratasys worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of SSYS opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

