Credit Suisse AG Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,146 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of M/I Homes worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175,312 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $60.70.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $943,645.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

