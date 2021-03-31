Credit Suisse AG Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 170.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 783,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,622. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $218.25.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.