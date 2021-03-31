Credit Suisse AG Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.10%.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

