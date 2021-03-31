Credit Suisse AG Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of MEDNAX worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after buying an additional 4,383,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MEDNAX by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,958,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,324 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Shares of MD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

