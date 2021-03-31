Credit Suisse AG Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,812 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Century Communities worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $322,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.