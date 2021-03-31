Credit Suisse AG Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of PROS worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. Also, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 7,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $360,100.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.