Credit Suisse AG Has $2.42 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 111.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $51.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

