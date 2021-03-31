Credit Suisse AG Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,889 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,583,000 after buying an additional 840,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427,148 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,698,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OR opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

