Credit Suisse AG Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Sanmina worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Sanmina by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 514,457 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 11.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,656,000 after purchasing an additional 487,351 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 292,157 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 144,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $4,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

