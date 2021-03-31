Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Graham worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Graham by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Graham by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Graham by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $575.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.25. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $634.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

