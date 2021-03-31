Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $2,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653 over the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.