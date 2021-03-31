Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Onto Innovation worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $3,305,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $67.77.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

