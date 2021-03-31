Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,897,000 after acquiring an additional 487,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 1,344.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 293,163 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 35.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 520,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,008,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,511,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 61.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,637 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,285.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $582,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,202. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

