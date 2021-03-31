Credit Suisse AG Purchases 11,194 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

