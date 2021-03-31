Credit Suisse AG Purchases 21,914 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Hilltop worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 90,291 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTH opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

