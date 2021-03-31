Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

