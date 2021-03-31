Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,869 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,285,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,306,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 490,616 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $2,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

